Listen to our Queen Bee and join us for The Official MEAN GIRLS the Movie Viewing Party hosted by Tina Fey and Busy Philipps! Presented by MEAN GIRLS on Broadway & Paramount Home Entertainment. Tune in on October 3rd at 8pm ET on the MEAN GIRLS on Broadway Facebook page.Learn more: http://bit.ly/Oct3MGBway

Pubblicato da Mean Girls on Broadway su Venerdì 27 settembre 2019