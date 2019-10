View this post on Instagram

These are part of the extensive make-up an wardrobe testing proccess. It began with my make-up designer Alessandro Bertolazzi trying various products on stand-ins, It’s like the rough draft of a script – How does the product interact with the skin, the lighting and camera lens? Then we did various tests on Margot. It is days and days of work to dial in the look. Then it has to repeatable every day. Margot is a soldier, she endured endless trial and error. During the course of the tests you can feel her discovering the character. @krsoze @margotrobbie #filmmaking #beauty #makeup