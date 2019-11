View this post on Instagram

The amazing #arlington stop on the @jayandsilentbob #rebootroadshow Tour put us in the room with my hero @kevinmccarthytv – the entertainment journalist directly responsible for @benaffleck being in not only our new movie, but also back in our lives! I've told the story often but it was Kevin asking Ben a question about our Reboot at a junket for the @netflix movie #triplefrontier that led to me texting Ben and asking him to be in the movie! And when you get to see #jayandsilentbobreboot you'll discover that Holden scene is one of the highlights of the movie! We got to make a mini #chasingamy sequel – solely because #kevinmccarthy wasted a few of his limited junket seconds on a query about our dopey movie. So when Kev and his wife @dcfilmgirl showed up to the @arlington_drafthouse with Reboot Vegan cupcakes, they were given a hero's welcome! Not just for the cupcakes, mind you: mostly because Kevin lit the Bat Signal that brought the Dark Knight back into our lives! I always thought *I* was the most important Kevin in the mix on #jayandsilentbobreboot; turns out I was only the *second* most important Kevin to the process! Eternal thanks, Kev! Like I told you at the @avengers premiere: don't ever let anybody tell you entertainment journalism isn't as important as the "real news". In the right hands, it has the power to change lives just the same!