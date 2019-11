#1917 is a tremendous piece of filmmaking. Bold in its storytelling, masterful in its execution- it's thrilling & emotional & I could not take my eyes off the screen from the second it began to the second it ended. The very definition of a film you MUST see on the big screen. Wow pic.twitter.com/KNO7Rp92TG

— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 23, 2019