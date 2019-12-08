Come stiamo già dicendo da qualche giorno, i premi della critica non hanno un reale impatto sulle decisioni dell’Academy per le nomination agli Oscar, ma rappresentano comunque un indicatore per quanto riguarda il “sentimento generale” riguardo certe pellicole che potremo rivedere annunciate tra un mese. Le 14 nomination al film di Martin Scorsese, in questo senso, sono abbastanza indicative: miglior film, miglior regista, miglior cast d’insieme, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci sono tra le candidature principali. Ricordiamo che un anno fa Roma ottenne il premio come miglior film, miglior regista, miglior fotografia e miglior film straniero: ottenne questi ultimi tre Oscar, mentre Green Book vinse come miglior film.

Dodici le nomination raccolte da C’era una volta a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino, mentre Piccole Donne ne ottiene nove, Storia di un Matrimonio otto e Jojo Rabbit e Parasite sette. Ben due le nomination per Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit e Storia di un Matrimonio).

La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà domenica 12 gennaio e verrà trasmessa sul canale The CW:

MIGLIOR FILM

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Uncut Gems”

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”

Robert De Niro – “The Irishman”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Adam Sandler – “Uncut Gems”

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Awkwafina – “The Farewell”

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Willem Dafoe – “The Lighthouse”

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Zhao Shuzhen – “The Farewell”

MIGLIOR GIOVANE ATTORE O ATTRICE

Julia Butters – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Roman Griffin Davis – “Jojo Rabbit”

Noah Jupe – “Honey Boy”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Jojo Rabbit”

Shahadi Wright Joseph – “Us”

Archie Yates – “Jojo Rabbit”

MIGLIOR CAST D’INSIEME

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Knives Out”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite”

Sam Mendes – “1917”

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Rian Johnson – “Knives Out”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – “Parasite”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lulu Wang – “The Farewell”

MIGLIOR SCENEDDIATURA ADATTATA

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony McCarten – “The Two Popes”

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – “Joker”

Taika Waititi – “Jojo Rabbit”

Steven Zaillian – “The Irishman”

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Jarin Blaschke – “The Lighthouse”

Roger Deakins – “1917”

Phedon Papamichael – “Ford v Ferrari”

Rodrigo Prieto – “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher – “Joker”

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – “Joker”

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – “1917”

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – “Little Women”

Lee Ha Jun – “Parasite”

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – “The Irishman”

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – “Downton Abbey”

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – “Ford v Ferrari”

Yang Jinmo – “Parasite”

Fred Raskin – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Thelma Schoonmaker – “The Irishman”

Lee Smith – “1917”

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Ruth E. Carter – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Julian Day – “Rocketman”

Jacqueline Durran – “Little Women”

Arianne Phillips – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – “The Irishman”

Anna Robbins – “Downton Abbey”

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCO

“Bombshell”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

“1917”

“Ad Astra”

“The Aeronauts”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

“Abominable”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

MIGLIOR FILM D’AZIONE

“1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

MIGLIOR COMMEDIA

“Booksmart”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“The Farewell”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

MIGLIOR FILM FANTASCIENTIFICO O HORROR

“Ad Astra”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Midsommar”

“Us”

MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

“Atlantics”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

MIGLIOR CANZONE

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – “Wild Rose”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You” – “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen II”

“Speechless” – “Aladdin”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Michael Abels – “Us”

Alexandre Desplat – “Little Women”

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Joker”

Randy Newman – “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman – “1917”

Robbie Robertson – “The Irishman”