A throwback to hanging out with Jason Momoa and practicing our #Chewbacca roars. Jason is already known for playing Aquaman, Khal Drago, and Ronon Dex, but with his natural roaring skills he's welcome to join my Wookiee family any time! #ChewiesFriends pic.twitter.com/asU8UraLpL

— Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 12, 2020