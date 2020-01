There are so many great things to see right now but if you haven’t caught @uncutgems GET OUT AND SEE IT, it’s an experience like nothing else and Sandler gives a stone cold iconic performance. It's one of those where years from now you’ll be bragging “I saw it when it came out.” pic.twitter.com/bq9HARpTRj

— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 13, 2020