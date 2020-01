Congrats Joaquin Phoenix 🙌

Great speech. He made it about each of his fellow nominees.

To Christian Bale: You never turn in a bad performance, it's infuriating. I wish you would suck just once.

"I'm standing on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger." pic.twitter.com/2CShbuS3F2

