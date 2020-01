Space Jam 2: ecco le nuove sneakers Nike ispirate al film con LeBron James

Next up @nikebasketball:

LeBron 17 “Monstars”

Inspired by @KingJames and the new Space Jam 2 movie. One tongue is purple (Bupkus) and the other is Orange (Pound) for the Monstars Players.

Price: $225

Release Date: 2/13 pic.twitter.com/QpthsCqDe6

— Jacques Slade (@kustoo) January 22, 2020