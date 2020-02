View this post on Instagram

Here's a first look at my design for the Oscars! As a team, we wanted to celebrate the impact of storytelling in film, and the huge range of the year's movies that come from all over the world. The centerpiece of the stage is a sculptural cyclone of swirling imagery, light, and ~glamour~ that crests out over the audience, obliterating the traditional proscenium frame. The standard 16×9 rectangle of a movie screen is exploded into a 360 revolving landscape of the year's movies, becoming a living film reel that surrounds the show. #oscars #productiondesign #setdesign #scenicdesign