#SonicMovie I found this concept art from an artist who worked with Jeff Folwer in early 2018, showing the original movie Sonic fighting alongside Chris Evans as Tom, he also posted several pieces of art in Weibo: https://t.co/i4p3xMY8zc pic.twitter.com/Zu7dxVWYHZ

— Marx Pan (@rescuetails) February 15, 2020