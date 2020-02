View this post on Instagram

It’s good in life to set goals and have milestones. A big one for me was being in a Pixar movie and I can’t quite believe that this came true. Thank you @disney for yet again making me the luckiest kid going. Onward is a film about family and brotherhood and that’s exactly how you should watch it. Grab the fam and take them to see onward… you’ll love it. And finally, Mr @prattprattpratt is soooo funny in this film – I’m so glad we got to work together again buddy 🙌🏻