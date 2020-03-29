SONETTO 2

When forty winters shall besiege thy brow,

And dig deep trenches in thy beauty’s field,

Thy youth’s proud livery, so gaz’d on now,

Will be a tatter’d weed, of small worth held;

Then being ask’d where all thy beauty lies,

Where all the treasure of thy lusty days,

To say, within thine own deep-sunken eyes,

Were an all-eating shame and thriftless praise.

How much more praise deserv’d thy beauty’s use,

If thou couldst answer ‘This fair child of mine

Shall sum my count, and make my old excuse,’

Proving his beauty by succession thine! This were to be new made when thou art old, And see thy blood warm when thou feel’st it cold. Quando quaranta inverni assedieranno la tua fronte

e nel campo della tua bellezza scaveranno profonde trincee,

l’orgogliosa livrea della tua gioventù, così ammirata ora,

sarà un panno cencioso, tenuto in poco conto.

Allora, se ti si chiedesse dove giace la tua bellezza,

dove tutto il tesoro dei tuoi ardenti giorni,

dire nei tuoi stessi occhi infossati

sarebbe vergogna che divora tutto e sprecato elogio.

Quanto maggior elogio meriterebbe l’uso della tua bellezza,

se tu potessi rispondere ‘Questo mio bel figlio

salderà il mio conto e scuserà me vecchio’,

provando la sua bellezza, per successione, tua! Questo sarebbe esser rifatto nuovo quando sei vecchio, e veder caldo il tuo sangue quando lo senti freddo.

SONETTO 3

Look in thy glass, and tell the face thou viewest

Now is the time that face should form another;

Whose fresh repair if now thou not renewest,

Thou dost beguile the world, unbless some mother.

For where is she so fair whose unear’d womb

Disdains the tillage of thy husbandry?

Or who is he so fond will be the tomb

Of his self-love, to stop posterity?

Thou art thy mother’s glass, and she in thee

Calls back the lovely April of her prime:

So thou through windows of thine age shall see

Despite of wrinkles this thy golden time.

But if thou live, remember’d not to be,

Die single, and thine image dies with thee. Guardati allo specchio e di’ al volto che vedi

che è ormai tempo per quel viso di crearne un altro,

se non rinnovi ora la sua giovane freschezza

inganni il mondo e rinneghi la gioia d’ogni madre.

Vi è forse donna tanto pura il cui illibato grembo

disdegni il seme della tua virilità?

O forse uomo tanto folle da voler essere la tomba

del suo proprio amore per non aver progenie?

Tu sei lo specchio di tua madre e come lei in te

ricorda il leggiadro Aprile della sua primavera,

così dai vetri del tuo crepuscolo tu rivedrai

a dispetto delle rughe, questo tuo tempo d’oro.

Ma se invece vuoi vivere senza esser ricordato,

muori celibe e la tua immagine morirà con te.

SONETTO 4

Unthrifty loveliness, why dost thou spend

Upon thyself thy beauty’s legacy?

Nature’s bequest gives nothing but doth lend,

And being frank she lends to those are free.

Then, beauteous niggard, why dost thou abuse

The bounteous largess given thee to give?

Profitless usurer, why dost thou use

So great a sum of sums, yet canst not live?

For having traffic with thyself alone,

Thou of thyself thy sweet self dost deceive.

Then how, when nature calls thee to be gone,

What acceptable audit canst thou leave?

Thy unused beauty must be tomb’d with thee,

Which, used, lives th’ executor to be. Prodiga grazia, perché spendi

solo per te il patrimonio della tua bellezza?

Il lascito della natura non è che un prestito

e generosa, essa presta a quelli che tali sono.

Quindi, ricco avaro, perché abusi

delle generose offerte date per essere donate?

Arido usuraio, perché sperperi

questa enorme ricchezza senza riuscire a vivere?

Speculando soltanto per te stesso

defraudi la tua bella persona del tuo io

e quando natura ti chiamerà all’appello

qual valida prova potrai tu lasciare?

La tua inutile bellezza sarà con te sepolta,

se invece l’userai, vivrà per eternarti.

SONETTO 5 / 6

Qualche giorno fa vi abbiamo segnalato cheha deciso di intrattenere i suoi fan chiusi in casa a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus leggendo un sonetto di Shakespeare al giorno. Promessa mantenuta, e così dopo il primo, condiviso in quell’occasione , ecco tutti i video pubblicati negli ultimi giorni. Si tratta dei sonetti dal 2 all’8, escluso però il 5…

“Dovete davvero scusarmi, ma non farò il sonetto 5: è troppo difficile! Ci ho provato e riprovato, ma proprio non lo capisco, quindi leggerò il sonetto 6”

Then let not winter’s ragged hand deface

In thee thy summer, ere thou be distill’d:

Make sweet some vial; treasure thou some place

With beauty’s treasure, ere it be self-kill’d.

That use is not forbidden usury,

Which happies those that pay the willing loan;

That’s for thyself to breed another thee,

Or ten times happier, be it ten for one;

Ten times thyself were happier than thou art,

If ten of thine ten times refigured thee:

Then what could death do, if thou shouldst depart,

Leaving thee living in posterity?

Be not self-will’d, for thou art much too fair

To be death’s conquest and make worms thine heir. Non lasciare quindi che l’aspra mano dell’inverno

devasti la tua estate prima d’averla distillata:

rendi dolce una fiala; riponi in qualche luogo

il tesoro della tua bellezza prima che si estingua.

Non è usura perseguibile un interesse

che rende felice chi paga un prestito voluto;

tale per te sarebbe procreare un altro tuo io

o dieci volte meglio se l’uno ti rendesse dieci.

Dieci volte più di te sarebbe il tuo io felice

se dieci dei tuoi ti raffigurassero dieci volte:

qual potere avrebbe morte, se privato della vita

tu lasciassi te vivente nella tua posterità?

Non essere testardo, tu sei troppo bello

per esser preda della morte e far eredi i vermi.

SONETTO 7

Lo! in the orient when the gracious light

Lifts up his burning head, each under eye

Doth homage to his new-appearing sight,

Serving with looks his sacred majesty;

And having climb’d the steep-up heavenly hill,

Resembling strong youth in his middle age,

yet mortal looks adore his beauty still,

Attending on his golden pilgrimage;

But when from highmost pitch, with weary car,

Like feeble age, he reeleth from the day,

The eyes, ‘fore duteous, now converted are

From his low tract and look another way:

So thou, thyself out-going in thy noon,

Unlook’d on diest, unless thou get a son. Guarda: quando ad oriente la regale luce

alza la sua infuocata testa, ogni occhio quaggiù

rende omaggio a quella visione nascente,

seguendo con riverenza la sua sacra maestà

e poi che ha scalato l’erto colle celeste,

qual fulgida gioventù nel fiore dei suoi anni,

ancora sguardi mortali ne adoran la bellezza

scortandola devoti nel suo aureo cammino.

Ma quando dal sommo cielo, sul suo stanco carro,

si stacca dal giorno qual tremulo vegliardo,

gli occhi, pria rispettosi, ora si staccan

dal suo cadente percorso e guardano altrove.

Così tu, negando te stesso nel tuo mezzogiorno

morirai dimenticato se non avrai un figlio.

SONETTO 8

Music to hear, why hear’st thou music sadly?

Sweets with sweets war not, joy delights in joy.

Why lovest thou that which thou receivest not gladly,

Or else receivest with pleasure thine annoy?

If the true concord of well-tuned sounds,

By unions married, do offend thine ear,

They do but sweetly chide thee, who confounds

In singleness the parts that thou shouldst bear.

Mark how one string, sweet husband to another,

Strikes each in each by mutual ordering,

Resembling sire and child and happy mother

Who all in one, one pleasing note do sing:

Whose speechless song, being many, seeming one,

Sings this to thee: ‘thou single wilt prove none.’ Tu che sei sol musica, perché l’ascolti con disdegno?

Dolcezza ama dolcezza e gioia di gioie si diletta:

perché vuoi ascoltare qualcosa che ti annoia

o forse hai piacere nell’essere annoiato?

Se l’armonioso suono di note ben accordate

in un perfetto assieme, offendono il tuo orecchio,

esse t’accusan solo gentilmente perché confondi

in singola armonia quanto scindere dovresti.

Guarda come ogni corda dolcemente unita all’altra

vibra ognuna su ognuna in ordine reciproco,

sembrando padre e figlio e felice madre

che tutti insieme cantano la stessa dolce nota:

queste mute voci, riunite in un sol coro,

all’unisono ti dicono: “Solo, non sarai nessuno”.

Traduzioni: Shakespeare Italia