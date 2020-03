No it’s more innocent. Harley wanted a normal family with Joker hence the baby in her vision. I figured she would have endlessly pestered Mr. J about having a kid. So he had Mr. Frost buy some onesies. The circle represents how he sees Harley. https://t.co/EGQCMiWFbo

— David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 29, 2020