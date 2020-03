View this post on Instagram

My daily training helps me maintain my balance and mental stability and mental wellness. And I don’t post my actual workouts because I’m sensitive (possibly over sensitive) and empathetic to the millions and millions around the world unable to workout in your local gyms. One day, you will again. And when that day comes, you’re training will be NEXT LEVEL BEAST MODE. I’m averaging about a 50/50 ratio of having good days to not so good, wobbly days. That ratio will improve. As will our conditions around the world as we deal with and, eventually, overcome this global virus. This Sunday, let’s take a much needed reprieve — I’ll break out my @teremana and my cheat meal and you break out your liquid and cheat meal of choice and we’ll have ourselves a lil’ worldwide LIVE Q&A on IGTV. Stay healthy, my friends. See ya Sunday 🌎🥃🍨