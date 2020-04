Roger Guyett and James Clyne give a run through of how the final ship battle scene was created in this exclusive clip from the bonus features of ‘STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER’.

Available in the UK on digital from April 13 and DVD/Blu-Ray/UHD from April 20. pic.twitter.com/YN4WLCwmoX

— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 6, 2020