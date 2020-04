So great to catch up with my friend from work! Thanks for having me on, @taikawaititi. If you’re interested in donating to the fund I mentioned at the end of the Live, please check it out and share: https://t.co/jqwb76BCjF

Stay safe and healthy, everyone 💚 pic.twitter.com/s8sRulkaZP

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 10, 2020