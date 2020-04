View this post on Instagram

We're sad to hear of the passing of Malcom Dixon. He played one of the ewoks, Leektar, in Return of the Jedi. In addition, he had iconic roles in other movies too like Time Bandits, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Willow, The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth. Before acting, Malcom worked at Jim Henson's Creature Shop where his 4'11" stature and physical abilities were an asset. He also performed on stage most notably playing Bilbo Baggins in J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hovbit at the Fortune Theater in London, England. #StarGarrison would like to extend its condolences to the family and friends of Malcom Dixon. Another star has gone dim in the galaxy. May the force be with you, Malcom. #501st #501stLegion #StarWars #Ewoks #ReturnOfTheJedi