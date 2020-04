View this post on Instagram

I’m throwing back on a Tuesday but who knows what day it is right now. Can’t believe it’s 20 years since I started shooting LOTR. Here I am with the beautiful Dublin and my Uncle Theoden played by the mischievous and rugged Bernard Hill 🖤. Found a little surprise yesterday from LOTR when I was cleaning out the cupboards . When I work out a way to transfer it from DVD to my phone I’ll post . 🐎 ⚔️ 🖤#lotr #tbt #rohan