Non ho incluso film di supereroi, altrimenti ci sarebbero assolutamente Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Spider-Man: un nuovo universo, Iron Man e Logan ALMENO. Non ho incluso western, altrimenti ci sarebbero una tonnellata di altri film, inclusi Gli Spietati e quattro pellicole di Sergio Leone.
Ecco quindi la lista di James Gunn, diteci nei commenti cosa ne pensate!
Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
The Matrix (1999)
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
Die Hard (1988)
Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
Elite Squad: The Enemy Within (2010)
Lady Vengeance (2005)
Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)
Bullitt (1968)
North by Northwest (1959)
The Yellow Sea (2010)
The Raid: Redemption (2012)
Hero (2002)
Night Watch (2004)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Taken (2008)
The Heroic Trio (1993)
The French Connection (1971)
Robocop (1987)
The Killer (1989)
The Legend of Drunken Master (1994)
The Legend (Fong Sai Yuk) (1993)
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
The Villainess (2017)
Revenge (2018)
Crank (2006)
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)
Escape from New York (1981)
Battle Royale (2000)
Full Contact (1992)
Oldboy (2005)
Thunderball (1965)
La Femme Nikita (1990)
Leon: The Professional (1994)
Magnum Force (1973)
Speed (1994)
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
’71 (2014)
Payback (theatrical cut) (1999)
Equilibrium (2002)
Where Eagles Dare (1968)
Mesrine: Killer Instinct (2008)
Mesrine: Public Enemy #1 (2008)
John Wick (2014)
First Blood (1982)
Ms. 45 (1981)
Green Snake (1993)
Captain Phillips (2013)
Seven Samurai (1954)
Rolling Thunder (1977)
The Wild Bunch (1969)
V for Vendetta (2006)
Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001)
