SONETTO 73

In me tu vedi quel periodo dell’anno

quando nessuna o poche foglie gialle ancor resistono

su quei rami che fremon contro il freddo,

nudi archi in rovina ove briosi cantarono gli uccelli.

In me tu vedi il crepuscolo di un giorno

che dopo il tramonto svanisce all’occidente

e a poco a poco viene inghiottito dalla notte buia,

ombra di quella vita che tutto confina in pace.

In me tu vedi lo svigorire di quel fuoco

che si estingue fra le ceneri della sua gioventù

come in un letto di morte su cui dovrà spirare,

consunto da ciò che fu il suo nutrimento.

Questo in me tu vedi, perciò il tuo amor si accresce

per farti meglio amare chi dovrai lasciar fra breve. That time of year thou mayst in me behold

When yellow leaves, or none, or few, do hang

Upon those boughs which shake against the cold,

Bare ruin’d choirs, where late the sweet birds sang.

In me thou seest the twilight of such day

As after sunset fadeth in the west,

Which by and by black night doth take away,

Death’s second self, that seals up all in rest.

In me thou see’st the glowing of such fire

That on the ashes of his youth doth lie,

As the death-bed whereon it must expire

Consumed with that which it was nourish’d by.

This thou perceivest, which makes thy love more strong,

To love that well which thou must leave ere long.

SONETTO 26

Signore del mio amore il cui merito ha legato

in assoluta schiavitù la mia grande devozione,

a te indirizzo questo messaggio scritto

qual segno mio devoto, non per esibir l’ingegno:

devozion sì grande che ingegno tanto povero

può far parere scarsa, senza parole per esprimerla,

ma io spero tanto che un lume tuo benevolo

l’accompagni anche spoglia nel fondo del tuo cuore

finché quell’ignota stella che guida la mia vita

brilli su me propizia con benigno influsso

e dia vera veste al mio disadorno amore

mostrando che son degno della tua attenzione:

forse allora oserò vantare il bene che ti voglio,

sino allora io non sarò ove tu possa chieder prova. Lord of my love, to whom in vassalage

Thy merit hath my duty strongly knit,

To thee I send this written embassage,

To witness duty, not to show my wit:

Duty so great, which wit so poor as mine

May make seem bare, in wanting words to show it,

But that I hope some good conceit of thine

In thy soul’s thought, all naked, will bestow it;

Till whatsoever star that guides my moving

Points on me graciously with fair aspect

And puts apparel on my tatter’d loving,

To show me worthy of thy sweet respect:

Then may I dare to boast how I do love thee;

Till then not show my head where thou mayst prove me.

SONETTO 27 E 28

27. Consunto da fatica, corro presto a letto

caro ristoro al corpo distrutto dal cammino;

ma allor nella mia testa s’apre un’altra via

a stancar la mente or che il mio corpo ha tregua.

Svelti i miei pensieri da lontano ove dimoro

volgono in fervido pellegrinaggio a te

e tengono spalancate le mie palpebre pesanti

scrutanti quelle tenebre che il cieco sol conosce:

ma ecco che la vista immaginaria del mio cuore

presenta la tua ombra al mio sguardo senza luce,

che, simile a diamante sospeso nel buio più nero,

fa la cupa notte bella e il suo vecchio volto nuovo.

Così di giorno il corpo, di notte la mia mente

per colpa tua e mia non trovano mai pace. Weary with toil, I haste me to my bed,

The dear repose for limbs with travel tired;

But then begins a journey in my head,

To work my mind, when body’s work’s expired:

For then my thoughts, from far where I abide,

Intend a zealous pilgrimage to thee,

And keep my drooping eyelids open wide,

Looking on darkness which the blind do see

Save that my soul’s imaginary sight

Presents thy shadow to my sightless view,

Which, like a jewel hung in ghastly night,

Makes black night beauteous and her old face new.

Lo! thus, by day my limbs, by night my mind,

For thee and for myself no quiet find. 28. Come posso ritrovare la mia pace

se il ristoro del sonno mi è negato?

Se l’affanno del giorno non riposa nella notte

ma giorno da notte è oppresso e notte da giorno?

Ed entrambi, anche se l’un l’altro ostili,

d’accordo si dan mano solo per torturarmi

l’uno con la fatica, l’altra con l’angoscia

di esser da te lontano, sempre più lontano.

Per cattivarmi il giorno gli dico che sei luce

e lo abbellisci se nubi oscurano il suo cielo:

così pur blandisco la cupa notte dicendo

che tu inargenti la sera se non brillano stelle.

Ma il giorno ogni giorno prolunga le mie pene

e la notte ogni notte fa il mio dolor più greve. How can I then return in happy plight,

That am debarr’d the benefit of rest?

When day’s oppression is not eased by night,

But day by night, and night by day, oppress’d?

And each, though enemies to either’s reign,

Do in consent shake hands to torture me;

The one by toil, the other to complain

How far I toil, still farther off from thee.

I tell the day, to please them thou art bright

And dost him grace when clouds do blot the heaven:

So flatter I the swart-complexion’d night,

When sparkling stars twire not thou gild’st the even.

But day doth daily draw my sorrows longer

And night doth nightly make grief’s strength seem stronger.

SONETTO 29

Quando inviso alla fortuna e agli uomini,

in solitudine piango il mio reietto stato

ed ossessiono il sordo cielo con futili lamenti

e valuto me stesso e maledico il mio destino:

volendo esser simile a chi è più ricco di speranze,

simile a lui nel tratto, come lui con molti amici

e bramo l’arte di questo e l’abilità di quello,

per nulla soddisfatto di quanto mi è più caro:

se quasi detestandomi in queste congetture

mi accade di pensarti, ecco che il mio spirito,

quale allodola che s’alzi al rompere del giorno

dalla cupa terra, eleva canti alle porte del cielo;

quel ricordo del tuo dolce amor tanto m’appaga

ch’io più non muto l’aver mio con alcun regno. When, in disgrace with fortune and men’s eyes,

I all alone beweep my outcast state

And trouble deaf heaven with my bootless cries

And look upon myself and curse my fate,

Wishing me like to one more rich in hope,

Featured like him, like him with friends possess’d,

Desiring this man’s art and that man’s scope,

With what I most enjoy contented least;

Yet in these thoughts myself almost despising,

Haply I think on thee, and then my state,

Like to the lark at break of day arising

From sullen earth, sings hymns at heaven’s gate;

For thy sweet love remember’d such wealth brings

That then I scorn to change my state with kings.

DI NUOVO SONETTO 29 E 30

io cito il ricordo dei giorni passati,

sospiro l’assenza di molte cose bramate

e a vecchie pene lamento lo spreco della mia vita:

allora, pur non avvezzi, sento inondarsi gli occhi

per gli amici sepolti nella notte eterna della morte,

e piango di nuovo pene d’amor perdute,

e soffro lo stacco di tante immagini scomparse:

allora mi affliggo per sventure ormai trascorse,

e, di dolore in dolore, tristemente ripasso

l’infelice conto delle sofferenze già sofferte

che ancora pago come non avessi mai pagato.

Ma se in quel momento io penso a te, amico caro,

ogni perdita è compensata e ogni dolor ha fine. When to the sessions of sweet silent thought

I summon up remembrance of things past,

I sigh the lack of many a thing I sought,

And with old woes new wail my dear time’s waste:

Then can I drown an eye, unused to flow,

For precious friends hid in death’s dateless night,

And weep afresh love’s long since cancell’d woe,

And moan the expense of many a vanish’d sight:

Then can I grieve at grievances foregone,

And heavily from woe to woe tell o’er

The sad account of fore-bemoaned moan,

Which I new pay as if not paid before.

But if the while I think on thee, dear friend,

All losses are restored and sorrows end.

SONETTO 31

Prezioso mi è il tuo cuore per tutti i cuori

che mancandomi consideravo come morti,

e ivi amor predomina con tutte le sue doti

e vivon quegli amici che pensavo ormai sepolti.

Quante sante rispettose funeree lacrime

un caro devoto amore ha strappato agli occhi miei

qual tributo a quei morti che or si svelano

memorie lontane che in te giacciono rinchiuse!

Tu sei la tomba ove sepolto vive l’amore

circondato dai ricordi dei miei passati affetti,

che ti hanno ceduto quanto di mio avevano

quel che era di molti, ora è soltanto tuo:

in te io vedo le loro immagini che ho amato,

e tu con loro, hai tutto il tutto mio. Thy bosom is endeared with all hearts,

Which I by lacking have supposed dead,

And there reigns love and all love’s loving parts,

And all those friends which I thought buried.

How many a holy and obsequious tear

Hath dear religious love stol’n from mine eye

As interest of the dead, which now appear

But things removed that hidden in thee lie!

Thou art the grave where buried love doth live,

Hung with the trophies of my lovers gone,

Who all their parts of me to thee did give;

That due of many now is thine alone:

Their images I loved I view in thee,

And thou, all they, hast all the all of me.

SONETTO 32

Se vivrai oltre la fine dei miei giorni

quando sordida morte avrà sepolto le mie ossa

e ti accadrà di guardare una volta ancora

queste povere righe del tuo defunto amico,

paragonale alle migliori di quell’epoca evoluta

ed anche se saranno superate da altre penne,

conservale per amor mio, non per il loro verso

sconfitto dal successo di altri più fortunati.

Accordami allor soltanto questo buon pensiero:

“Fosse il mio Poeta vissuto in sì fiorente età,

il suo amore avrebbe dato frutti ben più preziosi

tali da tener testa ai più celebri equipaggi:

ma se egli è morto e i poeti or scrivon meglio

leggerò loro per lo stile, lui per il suo amore”. If thou survive my well-contented day,

When that churl Death my bones with dust shall cover,

And shalt by fortune once more re-survey

These poor rude lines of thy deceased lover,

Compare them with the bettering of the time,

And though they be outstripp’d by every pen,

Reserve them for my love, not for their rhyme,

Exceeded by the height of happier men.

O, then vouchsafe me but this loving thought:

‘Had my friend’s Muse grown with this growing age,

A dearer birth than this his love had brought,

To march in ranks of better equipage:

But since he died and poets better prove,

Theirs for their style I’ll read, his for his love.’

Per la quarta settimana consecutivaha proseguito nella sua lettura di sonetti di Shakespeare per i suoi fan chiusi in casa a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus. Dopo il primo , il secondo , il terzo e il quarto , eccoci al quarto appuntamento per raccogliere i brani che ha letto nell’ultima settimana: vi proponiamo i video, la trascrizione in inglese e la relativa traduzione. Si riparte saltando dal sonetto 25 al 73, in onore di Sir Stirling Moss, da poco scomparso.

Traduzioni: Shakespeare Italia