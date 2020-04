what's that? 🕵🏻

👣

👣

👣

👣

a new Sherlock Holmes film led by Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter?

ENOLA HOLMES, a from FLEABAG director Harry Bradbeer. Coming soon to Netflix.

— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 21, 2020