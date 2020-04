View this post on Instagram

Sith Trooper Blaster from The Rise of Skywalker: This was one of those design that was achieved through batting concepts back and forth from 2D drawings to 3D prototypes from the prop makers until we arrived at this design. Wherever possible prop master Jamie Wilkinson always pushes us to design modular weapons giving everyone options and more bang for their buck. – – – – #propdesign #propdesigner #propmaking #starwarsprop #starwarsprops #starwarsblaster #stormtrooper #jettropper #stormtrooperblaster #industrialdesign #industrialdesigner #hardsurfacemodeling #hardsurfacedesign #madewithmodo #modo3d #riseofskywalker #blaster #weapondesign #conceptartist #starwarscosplay #stormtroopercosplay #sithtrooper #sithtroopercosplay