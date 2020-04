View this post on Instagram

This movie was supposed to hit theaters in the U.S. this week 😢 Now it’s slated for a November release. It’ll be worth the wait. We gotta continue banding together apart before we can get back to “normal.” Whatever it takes… #BlackWidow #scarlettjohansson #conceptart #costumedesign #poster #illustration #avengers #taskmaster #marvel #marvelstudios @florencepugh @dkharbour #rachelweisz