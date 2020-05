I am, admittedly, a Captain America fanboy, but even with that said…

The First Avenger is so good.

As I get older, (and more cynical), I really do appreciate spending time with a character who embodies pure selflessness. A reminder of the kind of person I hope to be. pic.twitter.com/mkOm6Ziz5E

— Wyatt Layne (@WyattLayne) May 17, 2020