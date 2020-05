Kumail Nanjiani reveals that when he was auditioning for a taxi driver role in a big movie, the director asked him to "play up the accent a little bit." Nanjiani refused, saying: "If that's what you want, I'm not your guy" https://t.co/zlCFCrbIvt pic.twitter.com/x5HYBWNeyy

— Variety (@Variety) May 26, 2020