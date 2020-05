The French magazine #Premiere is out, and as you already know, #WonderWoman1984 is the cover issue for its JUN Edition, bringing awesome #WW84 stills, including a fiercely looking #Diana with its costume evoking the 70s #WonderWoman show for an instant and #SteveTrevor in #Egypt. pic.twitter.com/NAGVlMVm3p

— Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) May 27, 2020