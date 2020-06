Listening more than talking, but I’m here for this moment. Black Lives Matter and Black Heroes Matter. My job is to create heroes of color who can inspire kids around the world. You saw that in Big Rock and you’ll see it again in Dominion. Doing the work to make permanent change. https://t.co/YpHLXDDqOY

— Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) June 3, 2020