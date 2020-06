Wait, y'all…Chris Evans is trending just for…existing?? Because he is perfect? And beautiful? And hilarious? Is that the kind of twitter preaching we got going ? Because Afuckinmen!!! Y'all can say I am wrong when I say he is the sexiest man alive but YOU would be wrong. pic.twitter.com/XXTpJrk3lh

— 🙂 (@pitbull_love1) June 10, 2020