Here are some more shots of #cyborg from #Justiceleague. Fun discovery while building this guy. When we got the note to make the armor faceted I was pretty concerned about how to accomplish that in a short amount of time. Concept art goes pretty quickly. So I did a little bit of experimenting and realized that I could sculpt the rough shape and then decimated the model multiple times. The more I decimated it the more faceted the surface got. It was a great shortcut and saved me a lot of time. #victorstone #conceptart #zbrush #jla #snydercut