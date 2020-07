View this post on Instagram

HE’S BACK! I am incredibly excited to announce that on Apple TV tomorrow the EXTENDED cut of RAMBO 5 is finally available Tomorrow, June 30! This is the cut I worked on and ALWAYS thought this CUT was MUCH , much better then the theatrical release . If you saw a Rambo Last Blood In the theater, you owe to yourself to see the REAL cut. Thank you. @appletv @rambo5 @last blood