Comic-Con International ha annunciato oggi il programma della giornata di giovedì 23 luglio del San Diego Comic-Con , che quest’anno si svolgerà direttamente online a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus. Come anticipato, i vari panel saranno video preregistrati che verranno trasmessi su YouTube: cliccando su tutti i link sottostanti troverete le pagine dei relativi panel, con i rispettivi link YouTube che si attiveranno nella data e nell’orario previsti.

I panel di giovedì includono diversi appuntamenti molto interessanti per i fan di serie tv come His Dark Materials, Star Trek: Picard e The Boys.

SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON | GIOVEDÌ 23/7/2020

[L’orario è italiano, di seguito i panel principali]

19-20 pm

“Star Trek Universe” Virtual Panel — con il cast e i protagonisti di serie come “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks” e “Star Trek: Picard”

20-21 pm

“Solar Opposites” —con il cast e i produttori della serie animata HULU

21-22 pm

“Truth Seekers” — con il cast e i creatori della serie comedy horror di Amazon Prime Video, inclusi Simon Pegg e Nick Frost

“Duncanville” — con il cast e i creatori della serie animata Fox

22-23 pm

“His Dark Materials” — featuring the cast and showrunners of the HBO series, including Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, Lin-Manuel Miranda and executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne.

“A Look Inside Marvel’s 616” — featuring the directors and producers of the Disney Plus documentary series.

“Utopia” — featuring the cast and creators of the new Amazon Prime Video series.

23-00 am

“Upload” — featuring the cast and creators of the Amazon Prime Video series.

Collider: Directors on Directing — a conversation about filmmaking with directors Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow and Joseph Kosinski.

00-01 am

“Close Enough” — featuring the cast and creators of the new HBO Max animated series.

“Superstore” — featuring the cast and creators of the NBC comedy series.

“The Boys” — featuring the cast and creators of the Amazon Prime Video series.

01-02 am