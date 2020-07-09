Comic-Con International ha annunciato oggi il programma della giornata di giovedì 23 luglio del San Diego Comic-Con, che quest’anno si svolgerà direttamente online a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus. Come anticipato, i vari panel saranno video preregistrati che verranno trasmessi su YouTube: cliccando su tutti i link sottostanti troverete le pagine dei relativi panel, con i rispettivi link YouTube che si attiveranno nella data e nell’orario previsti.
I panel di giovedì includono diversi appuntamenti molto interessanti per i fan di serie tv come His Dark Materials, Star Trek: Picard e The Boys.
SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON | GIOVEDÌ 23/7/2020
[L’orario è italiano, di seguito i panel principali]
19-20 pm
- “Star Trek Universe” Virtual Panel — con il cast e i protagonisti di serie come “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks” e “Star Trek: Picard”
20-21 pm
- “Solar Opposites” —con il cast e i produttori della serie animata HULU
21-22 pm
- “Truth Seekers” — con il cast e i creatori della serie comedy horror di Amazon Prime Video, inclusi Simon Pegg e Nick Frost
- “Duncanville” — con il cast e i creatori della serie animata Fox
22-23 pm
- “His Dark Materials” — featuring the cast and showrunners of the HBO series, including Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, Lin-Manuel Miranda and executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne.
- “A Look Inside Marvel’s 616” — featuring the directors and producers of the Disney Plus documentary series.
- “Utopia” — featuring the cast and creators of the new Amazon Prime Video series.
23-00 am
- “Upload” — featuring the cast and creators of the Amazon Prime Video series.
- Collider: Directors on Directing — a conversation about filmmaking with directors Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow and Joseph Kosinski.
00-01 am
- “Close Enough” — featuring the cast and creators of the new HBO Max animated series.
- “Superstore” — featuring the cast and creators of the NBC comedy series.
- “The Boys” — featuring the cast and creators of the Amazon Prime Video series.
01-02 am
- “Close Enough” — featuring the cast and showrunners of the new HBO Max animated series.
- LGBTQ Characters on Television: What’s Next? — a roundtable discussion featuring Jamie Chung (“Once Upon A Time”), Jamie Clayton (“Roswell: New Mexico”), Wilson Cruz (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”), Anthony Rapp (“Star Trek: Discovery”), J. August Richards (“Council of Dads”), Harry Shum, Jr.(“Shadowhunters”) and Brian Michael Smith (“9-1-1: Lone Star”)
