Happy Anniversary #Xmen! Here's one of my favorite #BTS moments as #Storm – In this cut scene, Storm & Wolverine actually kiss! Truthfully I was pretty damn excited Storm finally got herself a little sum sum! 🤣 @RealHughJackman #XMen20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/YrURI1Frbc

— Halle Berry (@halleberry) July 14, 2020