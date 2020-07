View this post on Instagram

A year ago at Hall H, I told David Harbour that I was a huge fan of him as we walked offstage after our big group photo. He smiled and said, “Kid, after seeing you onstage, I’m a big fan of you too!” I can’t even articulate how much I was looking forward to coming back to Hall H to see my friends and share how our film was shaping up. Unfortunately, the Universe had other plans for us. What hasn’t changed, Comic-Con or no Comic-Con, is just how much of a Marvel fan I am; of its people and its commitment to make their movies the best that they can be. Thank you for an amazing year; it’s been a ride, but we’re still here! LET’S FINISH THIS!!!!!