Early bat creature design for #avengersinfinitywar for #Thanos battle with #drstrange. Had to do a couple revisions to this guy, and was surprised to see how you couldn’t really see them in the film, but that happens a lot. Originally these #creatures were going to be much more prominently featured. #zbrush #creaturedesign #avangers #mcu #marvel #titan #batcreature