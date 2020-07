View this post on Instagram

BLADE RUNNER:2049 🖤 Seen it? Loved being a part of this. Those scenes with Harrison Ford were some of my favorite ever. As a fan – I would love another chapter in this story. Ridley Scott’s film was transformative for me when I was a kid. Maybe we can do a Niander Wallace origin story one day. Would be interesting to see where this mad man came from. He must have had some history. I have some ideas…😉