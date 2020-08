View this post on Instagram

my only trident broken but i put it to good use. DONATE TO CHARITY. help those in need and spread the word. I wanted to call attention to a badass action @Greenpeace is doing right now. Four Greenpeace Nordic activists just swam to and are currently occupying an oil rig in the Danish North Sea to demand a legal ban on all new oil exploration. Because I couldn’t be with them in person, I sent over my Aquaman trident in the hopes that it might help them to protect our beautiful seas and planet from the real villains – the fossil fuel industry. Politicians need to step up to provide us with more sustainable sources, instead of allowing this industry to tear up our oceans and land. Aquaman would never let this shit happen, and neither should we. Head on over to @Greenpeace to see what’s happening and what you can do. Warner brothers i need more tridents. we need to help and share come on ALOHA J