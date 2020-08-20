ci ha regalato un assaggio del trailer della Snyder Cut di Justice League che avremo modo di vedere, nella sua interezza, durante il DC FanDome.

Potete trovarlo qua sotto:

Qua sotto trovate i dettagli dell’evento che, stando alle ultime comunicazioni, verrà diviso in due giornate.

Wonder Woman 1984 Panel – 19.00 feat. Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Patty Jenkins (25 min)

feat. Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Patty Jenkins (25 min) Warner Bros. Games Montreal Announcement – 19:25 pm (20 min)

(20 min) The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming Panel – 19:45 pm: feat. Neil Gaiman, Dirk Maggs, G. Willow Wilson, and Michael Sheen (30 min)

feat. Neil Gaiman, Dirk Maggs, G. Willow Wilson, and Michael Sheen (30 min) Multiverse 101 – Panel – 20:15 pm feat. Jim Lee, Walter Hamada, and Greg Berlanti. (30 min)

feat. Jim Lee, Walter Hamada, and Greg Berlanti. (30 min) Introducing Flash – Panel – 20:45 pm feat. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, Ezra Miller, and Christina Hodson (10 min)

feat. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, Ezra Miller, and Christina Hodson (10 min) Beyond Batman – 20:50 pm (5 min)

(5 min) The Suicide Squad Panel – 20:55 pm feat. James Gunn and cast (30 min)

feat. James Gunn and cast (30 min) BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe – Panel – 21:40 pm feat. Meagan Good (SHAZAM!), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Candice Patton (The Flash), Tala Ashe (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Nafessa Williams and Chantal Thuy (Black Lightning), and Anna Diop and Damaris Lewis (Titans). (20 min)

feat. Meagan Good (SHAZAM!), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Candice Patton (The Flash), Tala Ashe (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Nafessa Williams and Chantal Thuy (Black Lightning), and Anna Diop and Damaris Lewis (Titans). (20 min) Legacy of the Bat – Panel – 22:00 pm (15 min)

(15 min) Chris Daughtry: Performance – 22:20 pm (10 min)

(10 min) The Joker: Put on a Happy Face – 22:30 pm (5 min)

(5 min) Jim Lee Portfolio Review – DC Super-Villain Fan Art – 22:35 p m (10 min)

(10 min) Surprise DC Comics Panel – 22:45 pm (20 min)

(20 min) I’m Batman: The Voices Behind the Cowl – Panel – 23:10 pm (20 min)

(20 min) The Snyder Cut of Justice League – Panel – 23:30 pm feat. Zack Snyder (25 min)

feat. Zack Snyder (25 min) The Flash TV Panel – 23:54 pm feat. cast and crew (16 min)

feat. cast and crew (16 min) Black Adam Panel – 00:10 am feat. Dwayne Johnson and more (20 min)

feat. Dwayne Johnson and more (20 min) CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus – 00:30 am (20 min)

– (20 min) Titans TV Panel – 00:50 am feat. cast and crew (15 min)

feat. cast and crew (15 min) Aquaman Panel – 01:05 am feat. James Wan and Patrick Wilson (10 min)

feat. James Wan and Patrick Wilson (10 min) “Ask Harley Quinn” – 01:15 am (5 min)

(5 min) Wonder Woman 80th Celebration – Panel – 01:20 am feat. Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins, and a special guest (5 min)

feat. Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins, and a special guest (5 min) Tomorrow’s Super Heroes with Jim Lee brought to you by Gold House – 01:25 am feat. Jim Lee and Gold House founder Bing Chen (15 min)

feat. Jim Lee and Gold House founder Bing Chen (15 min) SHAZAM! Panel – 01:40 am feat. Zachary Levi and more (10 min)

feat. Zachary Levi and more (10 min) Wonder Woman 1984 – The WW84 Cast Play “Werewolf 1984” – 01:50 am (22 min)

– (22 min) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – 02:10 am (20 min)

(20 min) The Batman Panel – 02:30 pm feat. Matt Reeves and more (30 min)

Justice League, la Snyder Cut

Vi ricordiamo che il film arriverà sulla piattaforma streaming nel 2021 perché intanto Snyder terminerà la post-produzione che non aveva avuto le risorse per completare, impiegando un budget superiore ai 30 milioni di dollari. Al momento non è stato ancora ufficializzato se si tratterà di un film di 4 ore o di una mini serie in sei parti. Qui trovate tutti i dettagli.

