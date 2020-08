View this post on Instagram

NEW PHOTOS! Tom Cruise leaps from a speeding motorbike as it hurtles off a ramp 500ft into the air during action sequence for MI7! 😱❤️ The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the actor has put a time limit on his stunts and will stop doing them when he turns 60. Sources say he is keen to complete filming for the as-yet-unnamed eighth and final instalment before he reaches the milestone in July 2022. ‘There is no way that Tom won’t do his trademark stunts for the last film, but he doesn’t want to do it past 60 so is keen to get it all wrapped up by the time he reaches his big birthday,’ said an insider 🥺❤️ . . . _______________________________________________________ #tomcruise #tomcruisefan #tomcruiseforever #crusie #tom #tomcruisemovie #tomcruisestyle #tomcruiseuniverse #tomcruisefanforever #tomcruisefanpage #ethanhunt #missionimpossible #mi #fallout #missionimpossible7 #mi7