Black Panther should NOT be recasted. They need to use Shuri like they did in the comics when T’Challa was unwell and give us a black female super hero lead.

Also as much as I loved Killmonger’s role, they do not need to revive him to take throne.

This is the way pic.twitter.com/eZL2bybwi3

