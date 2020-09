true story behind the Robert Zemeckis credit in i'm thinking of ending things: Kaufman never wrote a name in the script so the assistant editor used the end credit from CONTACT as a placeholder. When Kaufman saw it he burst out laughing, and asked Zemeckis’ permission to keep it. pic.twitter.com/Bjtpam1k90

— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 5, 2020