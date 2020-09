View this post on Instagram

Who is that girl I see?🗡😘 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 This almost didn’t happen. Me, in the most elaborate period costume and makeup, in New Zealand, on the set of @mulan, with my daughter Michaela, about to shoot a very big scene. How did I get here? Well, it was quite a huge undertaking! I am BEYOND thankful to #agentsofshield producers, @Disney, my team, Jason Reed & @nikicaro who all worked so hard to make this possible. The costume, makeup & hair dept were incredible! The sweetest, most fun and talented cast & crew!😍It was just meant to be. My cameo was also a BIG secret. In fact, I am only permitted to post NOW! Even though it’s been 3 days of many fans’ & casts’ postings as well as numerous articles that already came out since its debut. The enormous outpouring of joyful surprise, excitement, and even tears from Mulan fans made all the effort worth it! 😁 What an incredible gift to have such diehard fans as part of my life and career for over 2 decades!!! Thank you a gazillion times!!!🙌🏼😍 I am overwhelmed by your love and emotions. You are all in my heart! ❤️❤️❤️❤️I love each and every one of you to the ends of the universe! 😍😍😍😍 This one is for you. YOU are my #reflection. 🙌🏼❤️ #connectedforever #mulan #fullcircle #grateful @mulan @disneyplus The legacy of Mulan continues in this epic film. If you have’t seen it yet, uh….spoiler alert? 😏😐 😘🥰😘🥰😘🥰