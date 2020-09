Unfortunately, the fake Frosty news with Jason wasn’t the only PR tactic used to distract from the seriousness of the JL situation.

Ben returning as Batman was clearly meant to be revealed at DC Fandome.

I’ll give you one guess as to why @wbpictures likely jumped the gun.

A>E pic.twitter.com/IvmOOnN97s

— Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 15, 2020