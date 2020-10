View this post on Instagram

“AGAIN, AGAIN, AGAIN!” 😂💦 and I have zero say in this matter 💁🏽‍♂️ We play this game for 20min til my arms feel like they’re falling out of their sockets – then we play “Daddy is the horse shark 🐴 🦈 where she gets on my back and we ride around the pool – only caveat is, I have to be underwater and gallop on all fours. What a fun game that is 🤣 As relentlessly energetic 🌪 as my kids are, man this is the stuff I truly cherish. #ourbond