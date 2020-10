View this post on Instagram

Here’s a strange weird one. This was done for #avengersinfinitywar. These creatures were going to be more prominently featured originally, but things change… you see them briefly as #thanos uses the #infinitygauntlet to conjure them. It’s funny, I did a bunch of revisions on these guys and they really were just bat shapes in the film. That happens LOL. #avengers #mcu #creaturedesign #conceptart #zbrush #keyshot #bats