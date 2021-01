This was believe it or not an actual quotation from a kid that was caught up in an undercover high school pot sting in the valley decades ago that we found in our research. “He bought us Taco Bell.” It was the biggest betrayal a 15 year old could imagine. https://t.co/aqxaJEUNmh

— Phil Lord #BlackLivesMatter #WearAMask (@philiplord) January 18, 2021