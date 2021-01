My baby boy Kong is all grown up since you last saw him. I’m honestly emotional like a father watching his ape go off to Kaiju college.

So proud of Adam, @Legendary and their team!

Check out the trailer for #GodzillaVsKong & prep your eyeballs for the fight to begin March 26th. https://t.co/JhgxsHjB5P

— Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) January 24, 2021