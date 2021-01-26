La National Board of Review solitamente è una delle prime associazioni ad annunciare i premi annuali durante la stagione dei premi della critica, ma a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus la cerimonia ha subito uno slittamento, slegandosi dai Gotham Awards (che hanno premiato Nomadland) e affiancandosi alle nomination degli Independent Spirit Awards.

A dominare l’edizione di quest’anno è Da 5 Bloods – Come fratelli, premiato dall’associazione americana di cinefili composta da studenti, insegnanti, appassionati, storici del cinema e membri dell’industria come miglior film e miglior regista (Spike Lee). Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) e Youn Yuh-jung (Minari) sono stati premiati per le migliori interpretazioni.

Ricordiamo che un anno fa The Irishman vinse il premio come miglior film, arrivando poi a ottenere 10 nomination all’Oscar. L’anno prima Green Book vinse sia il NBR che l’Oscar come miglior film.

Ecco tutti i vincitori:

Best Film: DA 5 BLOODS

Best Director: Spike Lee, DA 5 BLOODS

Best Actor: Riz Ahmed, SOUND OF METAL

Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Best Supporting Actor: Paul Raci, SOUND OF METAL

Best Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-jung, MINARI

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, NEWS OF THE WORLD

Best Original Screenplay: Lee Isaac Chung, MINARI

Breakthrough Performance: Sidney Flanigan, NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS

Best Directorial Debut: Channing Godfrey Peoples, MISS JUNETEENTH

Best Animated Feature: SOUL

Best Foreign Language Film: LA LLORONA

Best Documentary: TIME

NBR Icon Award: Chadwick Boseman

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

NBR Spotlight Award: Radha Blank for writing, directing, producing and starring in THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION

Best Ensemble: DA 5 BLOODS

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Joshua James Richards, NOMADLAND

 

MIGLIORI FILM DELL’ANNO:

First Cow
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Midnight Sky
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal

MIGLIORI FILM STRANIERI:

Apples
Collective
Dear Comrades
The Mole Agent
Night of the Kings

MIGLIORI DOCUMENTARI:

All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Dick Johnson is Dead
Miss Americana
The Truffle Hunters

MIGLIORI FILM INDIPENDENTI:

The Climb
Driveways
Farewell Amor
Miss Juneteenth
The Nest
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
The Outpost
Relic
Saint Frances
Wolfwalkers

Fonte: NBR

 