A dominare l’edizione di quest’anno è Da 5 Bloods – Come fratelli, premiato dall’associazione americana di cinefili composta da studenti, insegnanti, appassionati, storici del cinema e membri dell’industria come miglior film e miglior regista (Spike Lee). Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) e Youn Yuh-jung (Minari) sono stati premiati per le migliori interpretazioni.
Ricordiamo che un anno fa The Irishman vinse il premio come miglior film, arrivando poi a ottenere 10 nomination all’Oscar. L’anno prima Green Book vinse sia il NBR che l’Oscar come miglior film.
Ecco tutti i vincitori:
Best Film: DA 5 BLOODS
Best Director: Spike Lee, DA 5 BLOODS
Best Actor: Riz Ahmed, SOUND OF METAL
Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Best Supporting Actor: Paul Raci, SOUND OF METAL
Best Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-jung, MINARI
Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, NEWS OF THE WORLD
Best Original Screenplay: Lee Isaac Chung, MINARI
Breakthrough Performance: Sidney Flanigan, NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS
Best Directorial Debut: Channing Godfrey Peoples, MISS JUNETEENTH
Best Animated Feature: SOUL
Best Foreign Language Film: LA LLORONA
Best Documentary: TIME
NBR Icon Award: Chadwick Boseman
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
NBR Spotlight Award: Radha Blank for writing, directing, producing and starring in THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION
Best Ensemble: DA 5 BLOODS
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Joshua James Richards, NOMADLAND
MIGLIORI FILM DELL’ANNO:
First Cow
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Midnight Sky
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
MIGLIORI FILM STRANIERI:
Apples
Collective
Dear Comrades
The Mole Agent
Night of the Kings
MIGLIORI DOCUMENTARI:
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Dick Johnson is Dead
Miss Americana
The Truffle Hunters
MIGLIORI FILM INDIPENDENTI:
The Climb
Driveways
Farewell Amor
Miss Juneteenth
The Nest
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
The Outpost
Relic
Saint Frances
Wolfwalkers
Fonte: NBR
