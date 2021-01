We're making it official with Noah Baumbach!

The director of THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES & MARRIAGE STORY will exclusively write & direct for Netflix for the next several years — starting with WHITE NOISE, an adaptation of Don DeLillo's seminal novel. Filming begins later this year. pic.twitter.com/agFr9Esrv8

