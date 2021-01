That’s the problem with kids these days.

No focus.

Peter Weirs film is brilliant. An exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service, regardless of the cost.

Incredible cinematography by Russell Boyd & a majestic soundtrack.

Definitely an adults movie. https://t.co/22yjNtQRbg

